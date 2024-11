The bread ...... and the shed

I cleaned out the shed today, and took a picture of the result - it wasnt great! I decided that a picture of the bread I made today would be better. I use the bread maker to make the dough and then bake it in the oven. This 16kg bag of flour takes some getting through, but it makes lovely bread. I had a disaster though, when the bag split as I was picking it up! Flour all over the floor, the worktop and my slippers!

The things we do for a picture!