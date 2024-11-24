Sign up
Previous
Photo 3641
Windy day
We seem to have caught Storm Bert a day later than the rest of the country. It's been a very warm day for mid November - 15 deg C. The wind, however was enough to cancel the switching on of the Christmas lights in one of our nearby villages.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3641
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
wind
,
colour
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture of the dancing leaves
November 24th, 2024
