Previous
Windy day by busylady
Photo 3641

Windy day

We seem to have caught Storm Bert a day later than the rest of the country. It's been a very warm day for mid November - 15 deg C. The wind, however was enough to cancel the switching on of the Christmas lights in one of our nearby villages.
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture of the dancing leaves
November 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact