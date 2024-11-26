Sign up
Previous
Photo 3643
Autumn leaves
I'm still sorting and deleting photos, but I did manage a short walk around the park to catch the sun and shadows this afternoon.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
1
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3958
photos
130
followers
186
following
998% complete
View this month »
3636
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
26th November 2024 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
shadows
,
park
,
autumn
,
sunshine
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous weather, lovely walk through the trees…
November 26th, 2024
