Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3644
Tidying the desk
Peter has been tidying the computer desk all day. It doesn't get done very often! Finding and storing the picture files now will be a learning curve for me, so this was just a quick pic taken and uploaded from the phone.
27th November 2024
27th Nov 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3959
photos
130
followers
186
following
998% complete
View this month »
3637
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
27th November 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
screen
,
computer
,
desk
william wooderson
ace
You have a good set-up there! Plus the essential mug of tea!
November 27th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely clear desk, I have a PC and a desk but I have OCD so nothings is left on it!
November 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well done Peter . I could do with a Peter here !!!!
November 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close