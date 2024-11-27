Previous
Tidying the desk by busylady
Tidying the desk

Peter has been tidying the computer desk all day. It doesn't get done very often! Finding and storing the picture files now will be a learning curve for me, so this was just a quick pic taken and uploaded from the phone.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
william wooderson ace
You have a good set-up there! Plus the essential mug of tea!
November 27th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely clear desk, I have a PC and a desk but I have OCD so nothings is left on it!
November 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well done Peter . I could do with a Peter here !!!!
November 27th, 2024  
