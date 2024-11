And the floods came up

I was surprised to see that the river was high again, as there has been no rain for a few days. However, we think they have opened the flood gates further up the river. This picture shows a different side of our Riverside park. The park provides a large area of flat land, built as a flood plain, with so far no houses affected.

Thanks to all who offered help on storing my photos yesterday. I will heed your advice and try to be more ruthless!