Previous
Photo 3649
Happy sewers
This is our lovely light and modern church hall, which we rent for our patchwork group every Tuesday. We're a very friendly group, everyone being happy to help out someone who needs advice or help making colour choices.
3rd December 2024
3rd Dec 24
5
2
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
friends
,
sewing
,
patchwork
,
church-hall
carol white
A lovely idea to get together regularly
December 3rd, 2024
Pat Knowles
How wonderful if you are a patchwork maker. A communal place to work, chat & swop ideas.
December 3rd, 2024
Jessica Eby
It seems the perfect place for quilting-- the colour block wall decor even looks a bit like patches :)
December 3rd, 2024
Margaret Brown
Such a nice way of passing time with likeminded people!
December 3rd, 2024
Rob Z
What a lovely group to belong to - that quilt the lady is working on looks just amazing.
December 3rd, 2024
