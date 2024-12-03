Previous
Happy sewers by busylady
Photo 3649

Happy sewers

This is our lovely light and modern church hall, which we rent for our patchwork group every Tuesday. We're a very friendly group, everyone being happy to help out someone who needs advice or help making colour choices.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely idea to get together regularly
December 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
How wonderful if you are a patchwork maker. A communal place to work, chat & swop ideas.
December 3rd, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
It seems the perfect place for quilting-- the colour block wall decor even looks a bit like patches :)
December 3rd, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Such a nice way of passing time with likeminded people!
December 3rd, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a lovely group to belong to - that quilt the lady is working on looks just amazing.
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact