Previous
Photo 3650
Magnolia leaves
I noticed these enormous leaves while I was having my hair cut this morning. (Our hairdresser comes to the house.) This is a very small patio magnolia, so I'm surprised at the size of the leaves.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
4
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3965
photos
130
followers
186
following
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
4th December 2024 3:27pm
leaves
,
autumn
,
magnolia
Beverley
ace
and all different colours… nice to still leaves…
December 4th, 2024
Barb
ace
Our neighbors when I was growing up had a large magnolia tree in their yard. The blossoms are beautiful! I, too, am surprised at the size of these leaves if from only a patio magnolia!
December 4th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Three different shades too…. The flowers are the memorable thing but these leaves are lovely.
December 4th, 2024
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
December 4th, 2024
