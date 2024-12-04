Previous
Magnolia leaves by busylady
Photo 3650

Magnolia leaves

I noticed these enormous leaves while I was having my hair cut this morning. (Our hairdresser comes to the house.) This is a very small patio magnolia, so I'm surprised at the size of the leaves.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1000% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
and all different colours… nice to still leaves…
December 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Our neighbors when I was growing up had a large magnolia tree in their yard. The blossoms are beautiful! I, too, am surprised at the size of these leaves if from only a patio magnolia!
December 4th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Three different shades too…. The flowers are the memorable thing but these leaves are lovely.
December 4th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact