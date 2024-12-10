Sign up
Previous
Photo 3656
The baby and the crib
A friend asked me to make a knitted baby and crib for their church nativity scene giveaway. The baby is removable, which is kinda cute!
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
3
0
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
baby
jesus
nativity
knitted
crib
december-words
Carole Sandford
How sweet!
December 10th, 2024
Beverley
You are so creative… this is perfect
December 10th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
December 10th, 2024
