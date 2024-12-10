Previous
The baby and the crib by busylady
The baby and the crib

A friend asked me to make a knitted baby and crib for their church nativity scene giveaway. The baby is removable, which is kinda cute!
Judith Johnson

Carole Sandford
How sweet!
December 10th, 2024  
Beverley
You are so creative… this is perfect
December 10th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Sweet
December 10th, 2024  
