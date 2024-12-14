Sign up
Photo 3660
Singing carols for the shoppers
Our church got together to raise money for Action for Children today. We stood at the entrance toTesco for an hour, but undercover. We made a good sound and the shoppers seemed pleased to enjoy some familiar carols.
14th December 2024
14th Dec 24
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
christmas
,
tesco
,
singers
,
carols
,
december-words
Dorothy
ace
That is wonderful! Blessings to everyone.
December 14th, 2024
