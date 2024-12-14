Previous
Singing carols for the shoppers by busylady
Photo 3660

Singing carols for the shoppers

Our church got together to raise money for Action for Children today. We stood at the entrance toTesco for an hour, but undercover. We made a good sound and the shoppers seemed pleased to enjoy some familiar carols.
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1002% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That is wonderful! Blessings to everyone.
December 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact