Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3662
Knitted nativity
I've posted this before, but this time, I've included the flowers and the lights. It was made by my Auntie Connie many years ago, and comes out every year
16th December 2024
16th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3977
photos
130
followers
187
following
1003% complete
View this month »
3655
3656
3657
3658
3659
3660
3661
3662
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
16th December 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
nativity
,
knitted
,
december-words
Sue Cooper
ace
It's so very sweet. Fav.
December 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close