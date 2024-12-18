Sign up
Photo 3663
So many memories
So many decorations, I've started giving some of them away to the family. However, this one from Riga was new this year. The little stones at the base are amber. I have to stop buying new ones!
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Beverley
ace
Their lovely memories
December 18th, 2024
