Previous
So many memories by busylady
Photo 3663

So many memories

So many decorations, I've started giving some of them away to the family. However, this one from Riga was new this year. The little stones at the base are amber. I have to stop buying new ones!
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Their lovely memories
December 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact