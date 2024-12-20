Previous
Christmas log by busylady
Photo 3665

Christmas log

There are still a few gaps, but it's getting there. Some trimmings from the Christmas tree, a few flowers and pine cones and a bit of sparkle.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
