Photo 3665
Christmas log
There are still a few gaps, but it's getting there. Some trimmings from the Christmas tree, a few flowers and pine cones and a bit of sparkle.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3665
Tags
log
,
christmas
,
decoration
,
december-words
