Baking morning by busylady
Photo 3666

Baking morning

A miserable morning outside but nice and warm in the kitchen. I baked a pecan pie for friends coming tonight, and then some ginger snaps for over the holidays - if they last that long!
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Sue Cooper ace
Gosh, you've been busy Judith. It all looks amazing.
December 21st, 2024  
