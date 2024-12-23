Previous
Sunrise by busylady
Photo 3668

Sunrise

I don't often see the sunrise these days, but this glorious sky was taken about 7.45 as I went to pick up the paper
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Bill Davidson
Beautiful tones
December 23rd, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
Wow that’s beautiful
December 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024  
