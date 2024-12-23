Sign up
Previous
Photo 3668
Sunrise
I don't often see the sunrise these days, but this glorious sky was taken about 7.45 as I went to pick up the paper
23rd December 2024
23rd Dec 24
3
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
Bill Davidson
Beautiful tones
December 23rd, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
Wow that’s beautiful
December 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 23rd, 2024
