Previous
Photo 3674
A walk in the park
We had a little sunshine today, so a walk in the park was called for. Many of the trees have been pollarded and the swans were out in force.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
5
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3989
photos
130
followers
188
following
3667
3668
3669
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
Views
23
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
29th December 2024 1:35pm
Tags
trees
,
park
,
swans
Bill Davidson
Delightful
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful… I bet you felt invigorated afterwards. Lovely swans what a bonus.
December 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful to see and enjoy
December 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely to see them on their trek!
December 29th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
How interesting - does "pollarded" mean the same as prune? Will they all spring into action again when it warms up? :)
December 29th, 2024
