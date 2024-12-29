Previous
A walk in the park by busylady
Photo 3674

A walk in the park

We had a little sunshine today, so a walk in the park was called for. Many of the trees have been pollarded and the swans were out in force.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Delightful
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful… I bet you felt invigorated afterwards. Lovely swans what a bonus.
December 29th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful to see and enjoy
December 29th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely to see them on their trek!
December 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
How interesting - does "pollarded" mean the same as prune? Will they all spring into action again when it warms up? :)
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact