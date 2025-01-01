Sign up
Previous
Photo 3677
Rainy day lego
We both received lego kits from our son for Christmas, so we've spent a rexing day putting our lego flowers together!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
4
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3992
photos
130
followers
188
following
1007% complete
3670
3671
3672
3673
3674
3675
3676
3677
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st January 2025 12:40pm
Tags
flowers
,
daffodils
,
rainy
,
lego
Oli Lindenskov
Nice lego is good 👍😊
January 1st, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oh what fun!! Happy New Year Judith
January 1st, 2025
william wooderson
ace
I loved lego as a kid - and I'd probably enjoy doing this sort too! Did you put all the flowers together, then?
January 1st, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Happy New Year Judith, lovely idea.
January 1st, 2025
