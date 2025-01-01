Previous
Rainy day lego by busylady
Rainy day lego

We both received lego kits from our son for Christmas, so we've spent a rexing day putting our lego flowers together!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Oli Lindenskov
Nice lego is good 👍😊
January 1st, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oh what fun!! Happy New Year Judith
January 1st, 2025  
william wooderson ace
I loved lego as a kid - and I'd probably enjoy doing this sort too! Did you put all the flowers together, then?
January 1st, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Happy New Year Judith, lovely idea.
January 1st, 2025  
