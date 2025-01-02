Sign up
Previous
Photo 3678
Gliding by
We took advantage of the bright sunshine today and had a walk at our local nature reserve. I like the ripples on the water here as it alters the shape of the tree reflections
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
reflections
,
trees
,
swan
,
ripples
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
January 2nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic beauty
January 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture of the swan & nice rippled reflections.
January 2nd, 2025
Bill Davidson
So graceful
January 2nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
January 2nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such a beautiful scene
January 2nd, 2025
