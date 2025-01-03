Previous
Three happy grandsons by busylady
Photo 3679

Three happy grandsons

I went with my daughter and these three lively boys to see the pantomime at Stevenage today. Taking the train from here is very convenient, then lunch at Prezzo before the panto. It was Peter pan and was excellent!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1007% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh no it wasn't!!! 😁
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact