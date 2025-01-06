Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3682
Oak tree in the sun
From our walk in the sunshine last week. I'm always surprised that the oak trees keep their leaves so long!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3998
photos
130
followers
190
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
Latest from all albums
3676
3677
239
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
sunshine
,
blue-sky
,
oak
,
paxton-pits
haskar
ace
Lovely colour annd details.
January 6th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
We have an oak tree in our yard and even though the leaves appear to be dead many of them seem to stay on the tree all winter until they are displaced by new ones in the spring.
January 6th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close