Oak tree in the sun by busylady
Oak tree in the sun

From our walk in the sunshine last week. I'm always surprised that the oak trees keep their leaves so long!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
haskar ace
Lovely colour annd details.
January 6th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
We have an oak tree in our yard and even though the leaves appear to be dead many of them seem to stay on the tree all winter until they are displaced by new ones in the spring.
January 6th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 6th, 2025  
