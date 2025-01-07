Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3683
Over the rooftops
From the bedroom window this morning. It turned out to be a mostly sunny day with a chill in the air. No truth in the 'red sky in the morning, sailor's warning' this time then!
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
11
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
3999
photos
131
followers
191
following
1009% complete
View this month »
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Latest from all albums
3677
239
3678
3679
3680
3681
3682
3683
Photo Details
Views
28
Comments
11
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
7th January 2025 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunrise
,
rooftops
Michelle
Beautiful coloured sky
January 7th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
How lovely, so colourful
January 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful sunrise!
January 7th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
What a welcome sight to see that as you leap out of bed!
January 7th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely sunrise
January 7th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
January 7th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
@happypat
Not so much a leap Pat, more of a creep from the bathroom!
January 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful morning sky !
January 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful colours in the sky.
January 7th, 2025
haskar
ace
Amazing sky.
January 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close