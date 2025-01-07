Previous
Over the rooftops by busylady
Photo 3683

Over the rooftops

From the bedroom window this morning. It turned out to be a mostly sunny day with a chill in the air. No truth in the 'red sky in the morning, sailor's warning' this time then!
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1009% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful coloured sky
January 7th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
January 7th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
How lovely, so colourful
January 7th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful sunrise!
January 7th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
What a welcome sight to see that as you leap out of bed!
January 7th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely sunrise
January 7th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
January 7th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
@happypat Not so much a leap Pat, more of a creep from the bathroom!
January 7th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful morning sky !
January 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours in the sky.
January 7th, 2025  
haskar ace
Amazing sky.
January 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact