Previous
Photo 3685
Sun going down
It's going down a bit later each day now. Walking back from my French class I just couldn't resist a quick pic.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
5
4
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4001
photos
130
followers
190
following
1009% complete
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
9th January 2025 4:32pm
Privacy
Public
sunset
reflections
trees
river
st-neots
Barb
ace
Worth the pause for a photo! Lovely reflections!
January 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo gorgeous…
January 9th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Time for rest
January 9th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I commented on the nights drawing out already this afternoon. Lovely scene, looks cold, which I’m sure it was!
January 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful peaceful scene!
January 9th, 2025
