Previous
Sun going down by busylady
Photo 3685

Sun going down

It's going down a bit later each day now. Walking back from my French class I just couldn't resist a quick pic.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Worth the pause for a photo! Lovely reflections!
January 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo gorgeous…
January 9th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Time for rest
January 9th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I commented on the nights drawing out already this afternoon. Lovely scene, looks cold, which I’m sure it was!
January 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful peaceful scene!
January 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact