Cold and frosty morning by busylady
Cold and frosty morning

We met up with friends at our nearest National Tust Property, Wimpole Hall, today. It was a cracking day with sunshine and blue sky all day!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Margaret Brown
A lovely frosty capture
January 10th, 2025  
Mags
You captured some very nice details in those ice crystals.
January 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Yes , very much the sign of the day - it has been so cold !
January 10th, 2025  
