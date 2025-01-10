Sign up
Previous
Photo 3686
Cold and frosty morning
We met up with friends at our nearest National Tust Property, Wimpole Hall, today. It was a cracking day with sunshine and blue sky all day!
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
sunshine
,
frosty
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely frosty capture
January 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
You captured some very nice details in those ice crystals.
January 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Yes , very much the sign of the day - it has been so cold !
January 10th, 2025
