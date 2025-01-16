Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3691
Handstitching
I've been making some blocks for a banner for our Cromwell Quilters Ruby Anniversary later this year. The block at the top isn't mine, but all the rest are mine, and they're all handstitched. We're hoping to have it finished by our meeting in July
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4007
photos
130
followers
190
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3684
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
17th January 2025 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blocks
,
embroidery
,
quilting
,
ruby
,
handstitching
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close