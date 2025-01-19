Previous
Getting creative 2 by busylady
Photo 3692

Getting creative 2

Another from our U3A photo session this morning. I believe this is some sort of marble game. The experienced photographers put a lot of time and effort into this group and are always ready to help.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
This looks like what we call Trimula. It's basically 3D naughts and crosses.
January 20th, 2025  
