Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3695
Sunset over Lac Saint-Félix
We're travelling through France on an inter-railing trip through France, Switzerland and Italy. It's been pretty foggy most of the way, but just in time the sun has appeared, for a quick shot from the train
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4011
photos
130
followers
190
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
21st January 2025 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
france
,
lake
,
saint-felix
Diana
ace
such a stunning shot too, safe travels and have a great time.
January 21st, 2025
