Sunset over Lac Saint-Félix by busylady
Sunset over Lac Saint-Félix

We're travelling through France on an inter-railing trip through France, Switzerland and Italy. It's been pretty foggy most of the way, but just in time the sun has appeared, for a quick shot from the train
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Judith Johnson

I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Diana ace
such a stunning shot too, safe travels and have a great time.
January 21st, 2025  
