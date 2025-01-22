Previous
Misty morning by busylady
Misty morning

There was light rain in Annecy this morning, but the views of the lake were still beautiful.
The lake measures 14 km in length and covers an area of 27 square km. Many types of fish are to be found here.
Judith Johnson

How beautiful it is!
