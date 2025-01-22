Sign up
Previous
Photo 3696
Misty morning
There was light rain in Annecy this morning, but the views of the lake were still beautiful.
The lake measures 14 km in length and covers an area of 27 square km. Many types of fish are to be found here.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
1
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5.
4012
photos
130
followers
190
following
Tags
france
,
gull
,
lake
,
misty
,
annecy
Mags
ace
How beautiful it is!
January 22nd, 2025
