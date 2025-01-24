Previous
Golden mountain top by busylady
Golden mountain top

We have left Annecy and have spent a day travelling to Pontrasina in Switzerland, not far from St. Moritz.The train journey was beautiful and there was more snow as we climbed higher.
Judith Johnson

JackieR ace
Gorgeous landscape
January 24th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
How beautiful it looks like gold leaf!
January 24th, 2025  
Dianne ace
How wonderful.
January 24th, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture
January 24th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Lovely - beautiful light on the hillside!

Ian
January 24th, 2025  
