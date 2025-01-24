Sign up
Previous
Photo 3698
Golden mountain top
We have left Annecy and have spent a day travelling to Pontrasina in Switzerland, not far from St. Moritz.The train journey was beautiful and there was more snow as we climbed higher.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
24th January 2025 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
mountain
,
sun
,
switzerland
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous landscape
January 24th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful it looks like gold leaf!
January 24th, 2025
Dianne
ace
How wonderful.
January 24th, 2025
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
January 24th, 2025
Fisher Family
Lovely - beautiful light on the hillside!
Ian
January 24th, 2025
