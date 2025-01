Snow Polo

By chance we met a couple yesterday who told us they were going to see the polo in St Moritz today. We decided to do the same, took a free bus ride there, and had a super day. Having never followed this sport, we had no idea about the scoring, penalties, and such, but it was such a cracking day out, with sunshine most of the day, and plenty of wealthy people dressed in their finery, drinking prosecco.