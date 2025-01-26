Previous
Lake Maggiore by busylady
Lake Maggiore

We travelled from Pontrasino to Locarno by train today. The weather has changed dramatically from steady snow this morning to beautiful sunshine here by the lake. Lake Maggiore is the 2nd largest lake in Italy, and the largest lake in Switzerland
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Beverley ace
Wonderful scenery… truly magical
January 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture and scenery.
January 26th, 2025  
