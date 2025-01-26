Sign up
Previous
Photo 3700
Lake Maggiore
We travelled from Pontrasino to Locarno by train today. The weather has changed dramatically from steady snow this morning to beautiful sunshine here by the lake. Lake Maggiore is the 2nd largest lake in Italy, and the largest lake in Switzerland
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
lake
,
switzerland
,
maggiore
,
locarno
Beverley
ace
Wonderful scenery… truly magical
January 26th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and scenery.
January 26th, 2025
