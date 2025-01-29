Previous
Arriving at Masera by train by busylady
We had a very pretty, sunny journey from Switzerland into Italy on the narrow gauge railway, Centovalli line. We left the train and took a replacement bus into Domodossola where we spent two hours waiting for the train to Stresa.
Judith Johnson

Beverley ace
So picturesque… I’m really enjoying following your journey…
January 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such a wonderful trip
January 29th, 2025  
