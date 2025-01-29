Sign up
Previous
Photo 3703
Arriving at Masera by train
We had a very pretty, sunny journey from Switzerland into Italy on the narrow gauge railway, Centovalli line. We left the train and took a replacement bus into Domodossola where we spent two hours waiting for the train to Stresa.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
29th January 2025 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
weather
,
sunny
,
mountains
,
italy
,
houses
Beverley
ace
So picturesque… I’m really enjoying following your journey…
January 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such a wonderful trip
January 29th, 2025
