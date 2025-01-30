Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3704
Isola Bella
One of the islands we stopped at on our boat trip across a small part of Lago Maggiore today. Low lying cloud and rain didn't stop us from enjoying the scenery, although the islands were pretty much closed at this time of year
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4026
photos
132
followers
190
following
1014% complete
View this month »
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
Latest from all albums
3700
243
3701
3702
244
3703
245
3704
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
30th January 2025 11:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bella
,
church
,
clouds
,
italy
,
island
,
maggiore
Mags
ace
Such drama and mood! Beautiful shot!
January 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful place - remember my hols at Lake Maggorie and the visit to the Island !
January 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close