Alassio by busylady
Alassio

We've moved on to Alassio on the Italian coast. It's 15°, so feeling quite mild, and no rain! We had time for a walk along the prom. Alassio is a lively town with plenty of people shopping or just out for a stroll.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Judith Johnson

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 31st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful capture.
January 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeousness…
January 31st, 2025  
