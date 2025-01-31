Sign up
Photo 3705
Photo 3705
Alassio
We've moved on to Alassio on the Italian coast. It's 15°, so feeling quite mild, and no rain! We had time for a walk along the prom. Alassio is a lively town with plenty of people shopping or just out for a stroll.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
3
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4027
photos
132
followers
190
following
1015% complete
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
243
3701
3702
244
3703
245
3704
3705
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
31st January 2025 4:42pm
Tags
sky
,
beach
,
clouds
,
italy
,
seaside
,
alassio
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
January 31st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful capture.
January 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeousness…
January 31st, 2025
