Santa Croce Church FOR2

This was the start of our walk from Allassio to Albenga today. We had to climb a very steep hill to get to this point, but the views from the top were well worth it. (See other album for the view) The church was first mentioned in 1169, but may have dated much earlier. The church was in ruins for centuries, but was restored and re-established as a church in the 70's. The route we took was a Roman road, and went through the arch shown on the left.