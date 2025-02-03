Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3708
First impressions of Marseilles FOR2025
.....and we're all upside-down! We emerged from the metro station, and saw this Place buzzing with people and all reflected in the mirror roof!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4033
photos
132
followers
190
following
1015% complete
View this month »
3701
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
Latest from all albums
3704
3705
246
3706
247
3707
248
3708
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
3rd February 2025 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
france
,
upside-down
,
marseilles
,
for2025
Barb
ace
Fascinating!
February 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close