Previous
Chateau d'If by busylady
Photo 3709

Chateau d'If

We took a boat trip from the old port in Marseilles to this historic castle. Built on the Île d'If as a fortress in the 16th century, and just 1.5 km from the port, it served as a prison until the 19th century.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
Not much one to spare. Looks a depressing place to be imprisoned.
February 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact