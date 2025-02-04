Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3709
Chateau d'If
We took a boat trip from the old port in Marseilles to this historic castle. Built on the Île d'If as a fortress in the 16th century, and just 1.5 km from the port, it served as a prison until the 19th century.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4035
photos
132
followers
190
following
1016% complete
View this month »
3702
3703
3704
3705
3706
3707
3708
3709
Latest from all albums
246
3706
247
3707
248
3708
249
3709
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
4th February 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
france
,
castle
,
chateau
,
marseilles
Dianne
ace
Not much one to spare. Looks a depressing place to be imprisoned.
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close