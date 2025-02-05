For4 Notre Dame de la Garde

We climbed the steep slopes and many steps to this magnificent Basilica overlooking the town of Marseilles today. A beautiful blue-sky day, so the views across the town were amazing. The basilica was first opened in 1897, but grew out of the Fort originally built there in the 15th century.
