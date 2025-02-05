For4 Notre Dame de la Garde

Previous
We climbed the steep slopes and many steps to this magnificent Basilica overlooking the town of Marseilles today. A beautiful blue-sky day, so the views across the town were amazing. The basilica was first opened in 1897, but grew out of the Fort originally built there in the 15th century.
5th February 2025

Judith Johnson

@busylady
Vincent
Well done. This place is indeed very nice. Took a lot of photos there. interior and exterior!

I wasn't posting on 365 at that time... but here are some instagram souvenir from Marseille.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrYLpBhoQUH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrOzRfzoRV3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
February 5th, 2025  
Judith Johnson
@vincent24 Yes, me too. Such a beautiful location
February 5th, 2025  
Mags
Beautifully captured details!
February 5th, 2025  
Dianne
I love how the details appear in b& w.
February 5th, 2025  
