Previous
Photo 3711
5 star dining
We're on our way home now, so no new photos today. This is a bit of our 5 star dining from yesterday. Beautiful fresh flowers, a half finished kir and some freshly grated cheese for our diy croutons.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
365
SM-A525M
5th February 2025 1:53pm
Public
flowers
,
restaurant
,
aperitif
,
kir
,
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 6th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely in b&w!
February 6th, 2025
