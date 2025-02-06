Previous
5 star dining by busylady
Photo 3711

5 star dining

We're on our way home now, so no new photos today. This is a bit of our 5 star dining from yesterday. Beautiful fresh flowers, a half finished kir and some freshly grated cheese for our diy croutons.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
1016% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
February 6th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely in b&w!
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact