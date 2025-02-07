Sign up
Previous
Photo 3712
The door
I loved the beautiful door of the Basilica in Marseilles, and thought it make a good black and white image
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
5
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
365
SM-A525M
5th February 2025 12:10pm
Tags
door
,
france
,
basilica
,
marseilles
Mags
ace
Fabulous b&w with details!
February 7th, 2025
Michelle
Such a beautiful door and I love the knocker!
February 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
What a beautiful door, so ornate!
February 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful door with those intricate details. I love the knocker.
February 7th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful, intricately and ornately engraved door !
February 7th, 2025
