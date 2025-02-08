Previous
Fresco by busylady
Fresco

A striking fresco on the outside of the 5th century baptistry church in Albenga.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Beverley
This is so pretty, so beautiful … super capture
February 8th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful Fresco
February 8th, 2025  
Diana
Wonderful find and capture, such beautiful and intricate details.
February 8th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
So much beautiful detail. Lovely capture.
February 8th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge
Beautiful.
February 8th, 2025  
Mags
Still intact and beautiful!
February 8th, 2025  
Barb
So beautiful!
February 8th, 2025  
