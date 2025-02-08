Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3713
Fresco
A striking fresco on the outside of the 5th century baptistry church in Albenga.
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4041
photos
133
followers
190
following
1017% complete
View this month »
3706
3707
3708
3709
3710
3711
3712
3713
Latest from all albums
249
3709
250
3710
251
3711
3712
3713
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
1st February 2025 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
italy
,
fresco
,
for2025
,
albenga
Beverley
ace
This is so pretty, so beautiful … super capture
February 8th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of this beautiful Fresco
February 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture, such beautiful and intricate details.
February 8th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
So much beautiful detail. Lovely capture.
February 8th, 2025
Lesley Aldridge
ace
Beautiful.
February 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
Still intact and beautiful!
February 8th, 2025
Barb
ace
So beautiful!
February 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close