Vintage wash-stand by busylady
Vintage wash-stand

The small hotel we stayed at in Locarno had some lovely vintage items on display on each floor. I was so intrigued by them that I took the opportunity of taking some vintage photos . The couple running the hotel were not the owners, and couldn't tell me anything about their history. They did say that the owner still lives on the upper floor of the hotel and all the artefacts belong to her.
I was at the dentist today for a check up. We're still with the NHS and they charge £26 for a five minute appointment (a 2 minute inspection!) I really object to ap[ying that much every 6 months, so I made an appointment for this time next year.
Beverley
Very lovely, it’s nice that the owner shares it around the hotel.
February 10th, 2025  
