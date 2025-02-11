Previous
For11 Vintage key by busylady
Photo 3716

For11 Vintage key

Once agaon I have no idea what the history is of this key, but I was taken with it's size, probably about 60 cm, and the intricate pattern.
Photographed on display in our small hotel in Locarno
11th February 2025

Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
February 11th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
The key is a work of art in itself. I think you stayed in a fairytale castle!
February 11th, 2025  
