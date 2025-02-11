Sign up
Previous
Photo 3716
For11 Vintage key
Once agaon I have no idea what the history is of this key, but I was taken with it's size, probably about 60 cm, and the intricate pattern.
Photographed on display in our small hotel in Locarno
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
vintage
key
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
February 11th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
The key is a work of art in itself. I think you stayed in a fairytale castle!
February 11th, 2025
