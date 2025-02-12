Sign up
Previous
Photo 3717
For12 vintage
This little doll belonged to my Mum. She was a present from my Dad who brought her back from Algeria after serving there during WW2. She's not in very good condition, but I'm a very proud owner. The lace traycloth belonged to my Mum in Law.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Judith Johnson
Jessica Eby
ace
That's very cool and I'm glad you still have her!
My grandfather gave me a doll when I was little that I thought had some connection to his wartime service-- not that she was actually purchased back then, but she had a traditional costume and was meant to be from one of the countries he served in or something like that. I thought I remembered calling her "The Polish Doll" but I don't think he was ever in Poland. He did, however, spend a long time in Netherlands and as an adult I think I may have been calling it "The Hollish Doll" because he told me she was from Holland, lol 😂
February 12th, 2025
