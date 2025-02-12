For12 vintage

Previous
This little doll belonged to my Mum. She was a present from my Dad who brought her back from Algeria after serving there during WW2. She's not in very good condition, but I'm a very proud owner. The lace traycloth belonged to my Mum in Law.
Judith Johnson

Jessica Eby
That's very cool and I'm glad you still have her!

My grandfather gave me a doll when I was little that I thought had some connection to his wartime service-- not that she was actually purchased back then, but she had a traditional costume and was meant to be from one of the countries he served in or something like that. I thought I remembered calling her "The Polish Doll" but I don't think he was ever in Poland. He did, however, spend a long time in Netherlands and as an adult I think I may have been calling it "The Hollish Doll" because he told me she was from Holland, lol 😂
February 12th, 2025  
