For 15 Vintage

These old binoculars belonged to Peter's Grandad. They're from the second world war. Jack was a really lovely guy, a signwriter and a talented water colour painter. I believe I've posted one of his paintings on here before.

We unearthed lots more vintage items today when we were looking for something in the loft. Some will be discarded, but some will go back in the loft. But what to do with the hot pants and the mini skirt?