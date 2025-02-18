Sign up
Photo 3723
For18 composition
One of my valentine roses. Can you guess the colour? I may have to post the colour version in my other album.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Judith Johnson
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
rose
,
single
,
for2025
Barb
Pretty, but I love the color version best!
February 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
