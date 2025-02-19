Sign up
Previous
Photo 3724
FOR19 composition
Composition - nul points! It's been a very busy day. Just time for a quick shot of the emerging bulbs in the church gardens. Hellebore, snowdrops and crocuses.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
5
0
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A525M
Taken
19th February 2025 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
bulbs
,
for2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 19th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely capture of these beauties
February 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Still pretty…
February 19th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely capture but mono tones doesn't give you their full beauty does it !
February 19th, 2025
KV
ace
Lovely… the whites pop nicely.
February 19th, 2025
