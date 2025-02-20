Sign up
Previous
Photo 3725
For20 texture
It was cauliflower/broccoli cheese for tea tonight, hence the inspiration for today's black and white shot.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
4
2
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
texture
,
cauliflower
,
broccoli
,
for2025
carol white
ace
Great textures
February 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome delicious texture
February 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture of those textures!
February 20th, 2025
haskar
ace
Lovely textures and shot.
February 20th, 2025
