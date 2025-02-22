Sign up
Previous
Photo 3727
For 22 composition and texture
A walk to the pightle in the sun this afternoon, and lots of choice re composition. This moss felt like it was creeping across the fallen trunk before my eyes.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
tree
,
trunk
,
moss
,
composition
,
for2025
