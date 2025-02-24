FOR24 kitchen

This is part of my Homepride flour collection. You have seen the little brass weights before, on the left, but here we have some other items. The large flour man, Fred, is a child's cooking set, with other implements inside. It was a gift from a friend of mine after her grandchildren had grown out of it. There is a small soft toy, then a pie funnel, and lastly the flour sifter on the right. All of them are in regular use. I used to buy Homepride flour all the time, but nowdays I just buy the Lidl's brand.