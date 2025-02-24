FOR24 kitchen

Previous
This is part of my Homepride flour collection. You have seen the little brass weights before, on the left, but here we have some other items. The large flour man, Fred, is a child's cooking set, with other implements inside. It was a gift from a friend of mine after her grandchildren had grown out of it. There is a small soft toy, then a pie funnel, and lastly the flour sifter on the right. All of them are in regular use. I used to buy Homepride flour all the time, but nowdays I just buy the Lidl's brand.
Judith Johnson

@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Phil Sandford ace
My Mum had the big Fred money box when I was a kid.
February 24th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
My mil had a money box one of these.
February 24th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
A wonderful collection.
February 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how cute!
February 24th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely collection, I used to have the salt and pepper set.
February 24th, 2025  
