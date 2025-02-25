Sign up
Photo 3730
FOR25 kitchen
The spice rack once belonged to my Mother in law, but now is now repainted and holds most of my herbs and spices. The artwork on the left hangs nearby, and is a pieces of work I made on a sewing workshop, some time ago.
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
2
1
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
Tags
artwork
,
herbs
,
spice-rack
,
for2025spices
Beverley
ace
Your tree of life work is beautiful… really beautiful
Herbs & spices make a dish
February 25th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lots of lovely herbs and spices.....love the T-O-L needlework too.
February 25th, 2025
