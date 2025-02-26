Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3731
FOR 26 Kitchen
The busy corner. The Russell Hobbs kettle is an old one we have reconditioned, the teapot came from Germany many years ago. It's a great pourer. Some of the mugs are from Sweden.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
6
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5. I love...
4062
photos
134
followers
190
following
1022% complete
View this month »
3724
3725
3726
3727
3728
3729
3730
3731
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
kettle
,
radio
,
cd-player
,
tea-pot
,
for2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of your lovely utensils, do neat and shiny.
February 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Your corner reminds me of mine ! and oh ! the Russell Hobbs kettle - I wish I still had mine - such a classic design ! In my early married life you could always buy a replacement element for them ( we are in a hard water area !! ) and they always looked good however old they were ! A very elegant teapot - mine is a stainless steel one and not a particularly good pourer ! - hence I rarely use it !
February 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
@beryl
Thanks for the idea Beryl, and also for your comments
February 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very lovely! Nice reflections in your tea pots.
February 26th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
The most important corner!
February 26th, 2025
Pam Knowler
ace
Ooh your International corner - nice!
February 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close