FOR 26 Kitchen by busylady
Photo 3731

FOR 26 Kitchen

The busy corner. The Russell Hobbs kettle is an old one we have reconditioned, the teapot came from Germany many years ago. It's a great pourer. Some of the mugs are from Sweden.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 16 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 11, 8 and 5.
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of your lovely utensils, do neat and shiny.
February 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Your corner reminds me of mine ! and oh ! the Russell Hobbs kettle - I wish I still had mine - such a classic design ! In my early married life you could always buy a replacement element for them ( we are in a hard water area !! ) and they always looked good however old they were ! A very elegant teapot - mine is a stainless steel one and not a particularly good pourer ! - hence I rarely use it !
February 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
@beryl Thanks for the idea Beryl, and also for your comments
February 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very lovely! Nice reflections in your tea pots.
February 26th, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
The most important corner!
February 26th, 2025  
Pam Knowler ace
Ooh your International corner - nice!
February 26th, 2025  
